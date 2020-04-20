High Court Won't Hear Rams Relocation Row

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 12:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by the Los Angeles Rams and its owner Stan Kroenke arguing a lawsuit over the team’s move from St. Louis to Southern California belongs in arbitration, a ruling that could peel back the curtain on the NFL’s relocation process. The Rams and Kroenke had asked the justices to keep the case out of Missouri state court, arguing that the suit — in which the city and country of St. Louis are seeking to recoup money spent to try to entice the team to remain in the area — is subject to arbitration clauses in...

