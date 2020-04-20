High Court To Examine Scope Of Federal Computer Crime Law

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 11:50 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to decide whether it is a federal crime to use one’s authorized access to a computer for inappropriate purposes, in a test of a key computer crimes law criticized as being dangerously broad. The high court said it would hear Van Buren v. United States, a case in which a former Georgia police officer was convicted of breaching the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act by looking up what he thought was an exotic dancer's license plate number in the state's database in exchange for $6,000. The ex-officer, Nathan Van Buren, was the target of an...

