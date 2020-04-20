High Court Won't Review Slashed Damages In Ocwen Case

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court refused Monday to review a circuit court's reduction of punitive damages in a case in which mortgage servicer Ocwen mistakenly pursued a consumer for years for mortgage debts that weren't owed. The decision came in the case of consumer Monette Saccameno, who sued Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC after the mortgage servicer incorrectly marked her account as a “bankruptcy dismissal” rather than a “bankruptcy discharge” and pursued her for nearly five years for debt that no longer existed. At trial, a jury awarded Saccameno $582,000 in compensatory damages and $3 million in punitive damages. Monday’s refusal — handed down...

