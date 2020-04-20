Bursor & Fisher Wins $89M In Fees For Robocall Class Win

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A California federal court has awarded $89 million in attorney fees to consumers in a robocalling class action against a debt collector, finding that Bursor & Fisher PA deserved a sizable cut of the $267 million judgment for taking on the risky and hard-fought case. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers said Friday that debt collector Rash Curtis & Associates’ alleged “sandbagging” throughout the litigation and the costs of the company’s expected appeal justified awarding Bursor & Fisher a third of the total judgment, well above the typical 25% benchmark in Telephone Consumer Protection Act cases. “Having reviewed the record in...

