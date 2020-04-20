SEC Must Take Ski-Trip Bribery Suit Against Analyst To Trial

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge has denied the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s request for summary judgment in a civil action accusing a former analyst for a broker-dealer of helping bribe a pension fund strategist with a lavish ski trip. In an order Saturday, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe determined that the SEC’s suit against John Paulsen will go to trial in July, since the parties have substantive differences of opinion about whether Paulsen’s behavior demonstrates scienter, or intentional wrongdoing, consistent with federal law. Paulsen was once a managing director and research analyst at Sterne Agee, an Alabama broker-dealer, court records...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS