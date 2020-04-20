Minn. Resort Beats Suit Over Man's Shallow-Water Dive

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 10:57 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota appeals court on Monday affirmed a jury's decision to clear a lakeside resort in a suit brought by a guest who dove into shallow water and became a paraplegic, saying the trial court was not wrong to refuse to instruct the jury about resort liability arising from alcohol service. The appeals court affirmed a jury's decision to clear Breezy Point Resort of liability in the suit by guest Sean Rand over the catastrophic injuries he sustained when he dove off a dock into shallow water in September 2012. Rand's trial team had requested that the jury be instructed that...

