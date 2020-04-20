Uber Says It Won't Help Levandowski Pay $180M To Google

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. has told a California bankruptcy court that it's not on the hook for the $180 million judgment its former executive Anthony Levandowski owes Google for trade secrets theft, saying Levandowski repeatedly lied about confidential Google information in his possession and that his guilty plea voids their indemnification agreement. Levandowski had asked the California bankruptcy judge late last month to force Uber to arbitrate its contractual dispute over the $180 million judgment, arguing that the ride-hailing company violated their indemnification agreement by refusing to cover those costs. In a response on April 13, Uber agreed to take the dispute to...

