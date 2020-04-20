Holland & Knight Hires Trio For New ERISA Litigation Team

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP said Monday it had created an Employee Retirement Income Security Act litigation team, luring two new partners from Greenberg Traurig LLP and another from Chamberlain Hrdlicka White Williams & Aughtry PC. Todd Wozniak, who started at Holland & Knight on Monday after 13 years at Greenberg Traurig, will lead the new team. He brings with him a co-worker from Greenberg Traurig, Lindsey Camp, and a former colleague, Peter Hall, who most recently worked at Chamberlain Hrdlicka. Camp and Hall started over the past two weeks. "We didn't time it to be during the pandemic," Wozniak said with...

