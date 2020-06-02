Battle Against Banks Over Fake Nikes Heads To 2nd Circ.

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A group that's trying to collect on a $1.8 billion counterfeiting judgment over fake Nikes is asking the Second Circuit to force six Chinese banks to pay millions of dollars over accusations that they enabled the sale of illegal goods by flouting U.S. court orders. In an opening brief filed Friday, a group called Next Investments LLC asked the appeals court to overturn a January ruling that refused to hold the banks in contempt for allegedly allowing counterfeiters to transfer nearly $70 million out of frozen accounts. That ruling, the group said, turned federal court orders into "empty threats" and turned...

