Feds Say Ex-JPMorgan Trader Deserves More Than 3 Years

Law360, New York (April 20, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors told a Manhattan federal judge Monday that former JPMorgan trader Akshay Aiyer deserves more than three years in prison for manipulating foreign currency prices after his lawyers argued for a sentence of home confinement. The sides staked out different positions for U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl, who presided over the India-born Aiyer's trial and is scheduled to sentence him May 29 barring a potential grant of acquittal or some other relief. The U.S. Department of Justice's filing argued that Aiyer, who was convicted by a jury of conspiracy on Nov. 20, has shown "no remorse." A jury quickly found...

