Starbucks Says Bodum Broke Deal In French Press Suit

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Starbucks Corp. fired back at a supplier suing it over the recall of a French press coffee brewer, saying the supplier had broken their contract by hiding the fact that it outsourced production to a separate company. In a set of counterclaims filed in New York federal court, Starbucks took aim at allegations by Bodum Holding AG that the recall of its French press was needless, saying that it has a responsibility to safeguard the public from a risk of physical injury related to its products. In its counterclaims, Starbucks said it first learned in 2018 of a pattern of customer...

