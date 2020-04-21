Where Texas AG's Securities Fraud Case Stands After 5 Years

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 8:59 PM EDT) -- It was five years ago this week when two high-profile Houston criminal defense attorneys were sworn in as special prosecutors to investigate a complaint accusing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of violating state securities laws. After Paxton was formally accused in an August 2015 felony indictment of failing to inform those he recruited to invest in a technology company that he would be paid a commission, the case became mired by contentious fights over venue and prosecutor pay, appeals, Hurricane Harvey and, most recently, a pandemic. But the charges remain before a Harris County District Court judge. Judge Robert Johnson must...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS