Hy-Vee Gets Claims Trimmed In Data Breach Class Action

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs from three states can't pursue negligence claims against supermarket chain Hy-Vee Inc. after a credit card data breach because they suffered only economic losses, an Illinois federal judge ruled Monday. Under the economic loss doctrine, plaintiffs can’t recover losses that are purely economic under a tort theory of negligence, and the losses at issue here are economic ones, U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm said. He tossed the negligence and negligence per se claims of plaintiffs from Illinois, Missouri and Kansas in a proposed class action claiming Hy-Vee's poor security practices made it easy for thieves to collect the credit...

