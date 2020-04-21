Wine Co. Investor Asks 2nd Circ. To Enforce $29M Award

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A U.S. investor on Monday filed a notice of appeal to the Second Circuit to challenge a New York federal judge’s dismissal of its petition to enforce a $28.7 million arbitral award against shareholders in a Chilean wine company. Last month, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos found that Chicago-based investor EGI-VSR LLC was too late to petition for enforcement of the award in an opinion that favored a broader interpretation of a New York private tolling statute. EGI-VSR incorrectly relied on a private agreement between it and American shareholders Richard and Alex Huber in its effort to pause the clock on collecting...

