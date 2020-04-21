Eddie Bauer Settles Ex-Worker's Security-Check Pay Suit

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Eddie Bauer has agreed to settle a suit claiming the outdoor lifestyle company failed to pay workers for time spent passing through post-shift security checks, about a month after a California federal judge refused to strike a California Private Attorneys General Act claim from the case. Stephanie Heredia, the former employee behind the suit, and Eddie Bauer LLC notified the court of the settlement Monday, saying that Heredia would file a motion for approval no more than 30 days after they executed their long-form agreement. The settlement notice came on the heels of U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman’s finding late...

