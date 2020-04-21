Real Estate Rumors: Cutler Bay, Ricardo Rodriguez, Pacifica

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The town of Cutler Bay, Florida, may buy a property from Fortune International Group CEO Edgardo Defortuna for $8.45 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. Defortuna is seeking to sell 18551 Old Cutler Road, an 8.45-acre development site, to the town after failing to gain approval to build hundreds of single-family homes there, according to the report. A company affiliated with investor Ricardo Rodriguez is seeking to sell a Hialeah, Florida, development site for $15 million, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday. Rodriguez’s company is seeking to sell 1700 N.W. 119th St., and the site has zoning for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS