5 Securities Litigation Questions Raised By Del. Forum Ruling

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- If the term "hotly anticipated corporate law decision" is not a contradiction, it surely applies to the Delaware Supreme Court's recent ruling in Salzberg v. Sciabacucchi.[1] The question posed there was deceptively simple: May a corporation adopt a charter provision requiring that certain federal securities law claims against the corporation and its directors and officers be brought only in federal court? Three corporations set to go public included language in their charters identifying federal court as the "exclusive" forum for claims brought under the federal Securities Act of 1933. In response, a stockholder brought suit seeking to have those forum selection...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS