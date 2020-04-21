Windstream Says It's Close To Tying Up Uniti Lease Deal

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt telecom service provider Windstream Holdings on Tuesday told a New York bankruptcy judge it is very close to nailing down all the details in its settlement of a dispute with spinoff real estate investment trust Uniti Group Inc. over a $650 million-per-year lease agreement. At a Tuesday court hearing, counsel for Windstream said they had filed the "definitive" versions of the settlement and an associated asset purchase agreement and expected to have the final versions of their new lease agreements filed by the end of the day. "We have been working day and night," Windstream counsel Brad Weiland said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS