IHG Hotels Must Face Pension Fund's Demand For $6.5M Now

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- InterContinental Hotels Group cannot erase a pension fund’s demand for immediate payment of $6.5 million in withdrawal liability, a New York federal judge ruled Tuesday. The National Retirement Fund plausibly argued that IHG breached the terms of its agreement with the fund by failing to respond to a 2015 information request, giving the fund the right to demand the $6.5 million immediately, U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods wrote in an opinion and order denying IHG’s motion to partially dismiss the suit. “NRF has plausibly alleged that IHG defaulted by failing to respond to NRF’s information requests. This default entitles NRF...

