Arbitration Over Soured Pakistani Mining JV Put On Hold

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A London judge on Tuesday ordered a Pakistani province and an Australian mining company to put arbitration arising out of a stymied Pakistani mining project on hold, saying more information is needed to determine whether the underlying joint venture agreement was procured by corruption. In the High Court proceeding, the Pakistani province of Balochistan has claimed that the International Chamber of Commerce tribunal that issued a partial award to mining company Tethyan Copper Co. Pty. Ltd in 2019 lacked jurisdiction because a contract containing the arbitration agreement was illegal and void. The province claims the arbitration agreement is invalid because the...

