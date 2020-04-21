FCC Told Its Request For Net Neutrality Feedback Is Myopic

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission oversimplified the way internet traffic travels over networks in its latest examination of net neutrality rules, which has eroded the federal government's authority to intervene in online abuses, public safety and advocacy groups told the FCC on Monday. Although the FCC attempted to tee up further questions about how its deregulation of web protections affects public safety and two other categories of users, some commenters asserted that the agency framed the effects of its actions too narrowly. The questions presented in the FCC's public notice "sidestep" the D.C. Circuit's central issues "in favor of narrower and misdirected inquiries,"...

