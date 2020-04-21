2 Okla. Tribes Exit Gaming Suit After Settling With Gov.

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma Gov. J. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday moved to release two tribes from a high-profile lawsuit over gaming compacts in the state and hosted a press conference announcing new gaming deals with both tribes. The Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Comanche Nation were among several intervening tribal plaintiffs in an ongoing case against Stitt, arguing that the governor, himself a member of the Cherokee Nation, can't renegotiate casino compacts this year to increase revenue-sharing with the state. They filed a motion to exit the Oklahoma federal case Tuesday because they reached a favorable settlement with Stitt, including approval for six new casinos...

