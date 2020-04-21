Citing Zuckerberg's 'Iron Glove,' Facebook Investors Urge Trial

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- Facebook investors have urged a California federal judge not to throw out their consolidated derivative suit against the tech giant over its management of the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal, saying their beefed up claims that CEO Mark Zuckerberg exercised extreme control over the company's board shouldn't be dismissed. The Gloria Stricklin Trust, Jeremiah F. Hallisey, James Karon, Ronald Martin and Natalie Ocegueda, whose derivative actions against the company were consolidated in September 2018, on Monday opposed Facebook's request to dismiss their case, describing the company’s CEO as wielding unusual power over the board and citing a U.S. Federal Trade Commission...

