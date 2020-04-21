Juul Wants Antitrust Suits Kept Out Of Vaping MDL

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Juul Labs Inc. is pushing to keep a set of antitrust lawsuits challenging Altria Group Inc.'s $12.8 billion deal to buy a stake in the e-cigarette startup out of multidistrict litigation over allegations that Juul deceptively marketed its products, saying the antitrust suits should just be grouped with themselves. In a brief filed Monday, Juul opposed bids by Matthew Blomquist and Anthony Martinez to have their cases joined in the MDL, saying there is no overlap in their allegations of anti-competitive conduct and the MDL’s allegations over how Juul marketed its products. The motion comes less than a week after Douglas...

