Ripple Sues YouTube Over Crypto Scams

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Blockchain startup Ripple hit YouTube with a lawsuit Tuesday accusing the streaming platform of violating federal trademark law by failing to take action against cryptocurrency scams that impersonate the company. The company says it has "repeatedly demanded" that the Google unit do more to fight the scams — phony accounts that use company logos and images of its CEO to dupe users into handing over their cryptocurrency — to no avail. "YouTube refuses, even where the same scheme is replicated time and again on its platform," Ripple wrote. "YouTube's response has been woefully inadequate and incomplete. "YouTube can — and must...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS