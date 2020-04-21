Rolls-Royce Tees Up Int'l Discovery Question For Justices

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Rolls-Royce will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to consider whether U.S. law allows federal courts to order discovery for use in private commercial arbitration abroad, challenging a Fourth Circuit ruling concluding that three Boeing employees may have to provide testimony in a U.K. arbitration. The British engine maker told the Fourth Circuit last week that it intends to file a petition for a writ of certiorari with the Supreme Court before a June 28 deadline. The petition will ask the justices to review the circuit court's ruling last month reviving the bid by Servotronics Inc., an aerospace component parts maker, to...

