Guards Union Filed Grievance Suit Too Late, 10th Circ. Says

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A union was years late in suing two federal security contractors for illegally refusing to arbitrate a grievance over whether a security guard was justly fired, the Tenth Circuit ruled Tuesday, saying that a six-month limitations period applied to the union’s claims. A three-judge panel upheld a June 2019 order by U.S. District Judge David O. Nuffer awarding summary judgment to American Eagle Protective Services Corp. and Paragon Systems Inc. over claims brought by a local chapter of the United Government Security Officers of America International Union that they had violated Section 301 of the Labor Management Relations Act by refusing the...

