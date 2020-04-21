Roche Fights Certification Of NJ Water Contamination Class

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Hoffman La-Roche Inc. urged a New Jersey appeals court to decertify a class of homeowners who sued over contamination from the pharmaceutical company’s former Nutley location, arguing Tuesday that the complex lawsuit involves too many individualized issues. The case involves multiple defendants accused of various roles in purportedly causing 17 different plumes of contaminated groundwater, each with unique chemical makeups, Roche attorney Andrew B. Joseph of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP said during a telephone argument before a three-judge panel. The December 2014 complaint alleged that property values in Nutley and neighboring Clifton were diminished as a result of a...

