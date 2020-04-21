Pa. Pipeline Inspection Co. Hit With Overtime Suit

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A pipeline inspector slapped his former employer with class claims in Pennsylvania federal court Monday, alleging that he was forced to work unpaid overtime, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. Gregory Bengtson said in a complaint that Synergy Inspections LLC paid him and employees like him a single sum for a day of work without consideration of the fact that they frequently were forced to put in more than 40 hours per week. "By paying its inspectors a day rate with no overtime compensation, Synergy violated (and continues to violate) the FLSA's requirement that it pay employees at one...

