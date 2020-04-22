11th Circ. Pushed To Revive Red-Light Ticket Fees Case

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A Florida motorist on Wednesday urged the Eleventh Circuit to revive his suit against American Traffic Solutions Inc., arguing the convenience fees the company charges motorists who use credit cards to pay red-light tickets illegally inflate the cost of a ticket beyond the statutorily fixed rate. Bret Lusskin, who argued on behalf of motorist Steven Pincus, told the appellate panel that the district court erred in ruling that ATS is allowed to charge the 5% convenience fee when it collects payment from motorists for red-light tickets on behalf of the city of North Miami Beach. The civil penalty for red-light violations...

