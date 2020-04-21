Hogan Lovells, Davis Polk Tapped In $5.7B Facebook-Jio Deal

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 11:03 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and AZB & Partners have been tapped to guide Facebook Inc. and Indian tech company Jio Platforms Ltd. as the Silicon Valley behemoth plans to inject $5.7 billion into the Mumbai-based company, according to Tuesday announcements. Jio, which is owned by Reliance Industries Ltd., said the deal constitutes "the largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company anywhere in the world." "Our goal with this investment is to enable new opportunities for businesses of all sizes, but especially for small businesses across India and create new and exciting digital ecosystems that will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS