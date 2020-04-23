Okla. Leaders Fault 2 Tribes' New Gaming Compacts With Gov.

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe's newly signed gaming compacts with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin J. Stitt have drawn criticism from lawmakers and the state attorney general, who question the validity of the deals announced right after the governor moved to release the two tribes from a gambling suit. State Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat and House Speaker Charles McCall fired off a letter Wednesday to the governor, telling him that the new compacts are void because the Oklahoma Legislature hasn't approved them, and the state constitution and Indian gaming statutes set out a formal approval process for compacts to become...

