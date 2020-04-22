Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Fights Remand Bid In Suit Over $29M Verdict

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Endurance Specialty Insurance Ltd. urged a Missouri federal court on Tuesday not to send back to state court a lawsuit by health system Mercy Health in connection with Endurance’s refusal to help cover a $29 million verdict for a patient whose rare genetic disease went undiagnosed.

Mercy sued Endurance over the insurer's refusal to help with a 2017 trial award of $28.9 million plus interest against the health system and in favor of patient Emilee Williams. A jury agreed with Williams that Mercy Clinic Springfield damaged her by failing to diagnose a rare genetic condition called Wilson’s disease, in which the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!