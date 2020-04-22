Insurer Fights Remand Bid In Suit Over $29M Verdict

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Endurance Specialty Insurance Ltd. urged a Missouri federal court on Tuesday not to send back to state court a lawsuit by health system Mercy Health in connection with Endurance’s refusal to help cover a $29 million verdict for a patient whose rare genetic disease went undiagnosed. Mercy sued Endurance over the insurer's refusal to help with a 2017 trial award of $28.9 million plus interest against the health system and in favor of patient Emilee Williams. A jury agreed with Williams that Mercy Clinic Springfield damaged her by failing to diagnose a rare genetic condition called Wilson’s disease, in which the...

