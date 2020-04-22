FERC Defying DC Circ. On Climate Reviews, Enviros Say

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT) -- Environmentalists have told the D.C. Circuit that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is skimping on reviewing the climate change impacts of gas infrastructure projects in violation of court precedent. In a Tuesday petition challenging FERC's approval of a Kinder Morgan Inc. unit's pipeline upgrade project in Massachusetts, Food & Water Watch and Berkshire Environmental Action Team Inc. told the D.C. Circuit that FERC flouted the court's 2017 ruling in Sierra Club v. FERC. In that decision, the D.C. Circuit said the National Environmental Policy Act requires the agency to review indirect environmental impacts that are "reasonably foreseeable" and ordered FERC to...

