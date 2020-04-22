Ore. Blew Its Chance On Gas Export Project Permit, FERC Told

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Developers of a $10 billion liquefied natural gas export project in Oregon urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Tuesday to override the state's denial of a Clean Water Act permit, arguing that the state waited too long to act and waived its permitting authority. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality's May 2019 denial of a water quality permit for the Jordan Cove project came a full six months after the expiration of a one-year deadline under Section 401 of the CWA to act on developer Pembina Pipeline Corp.'s permit application, the company told FERC in a petition. It wants FERC,...

