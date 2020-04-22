Trampoline Park Visitors Fight Arbitration In NJ Injury Suits

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Two New Jersey residents who sued over injuries they incurred at a Sky Zone LLC trampoline park urged a state appeals panel Wednesday to revive their complaints, arguing that the company's arbitration clause wasn’t enforceable because the specified forum wasn't available. Sky Zone's arbitration clause indicated JAMS, the former Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services Inc., was the "sole, exclusive" forum for hashing out disputes between customers and the trampoline park, plaintiffs' attorney David K. Chasen told a three-judge Appellate Division panel during an oral argument by telephone. But JAMS wasn't authorized to handle arbitrations at the time in New Jersey when...

