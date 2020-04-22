Texas Court Affirms Winstead's Rout Of $62M Malpractice Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court panel has ruled that a Dallas bank's "speculative and conclusory" expert report isn't enough to revive claims that Winstead PC bungled the structuring of a $62 million loan workout and foreclosure. The Fifth Court of Appeals on Tuesday agreed with the law firm that an expert report NexBank SSB submitted in an attempt to avoid having the case thrown out of Dallas County District Court doesn't support its conclusion with evidence. The panel's decision upholds the trial court's ruling in 2018 to permanently toss the bank's malpractice and negligence claims. In NexBank's report, expert Paul Johnson concluded...

