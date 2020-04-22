Decision To Include Purdue In NY Opioid Trial Not Yet Ripe

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Wednesday delayed ruling on a bid by co-defendants in the state's suit against opioid manufacturers and distributors to include bankrupt OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP on the verdict form, saying it was too early to decide the issue. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain asked the defendants for a brief on their argument that failing to lift the Chapter 11 stay to allow the jury to assess Purdue’s liability would violate their due process rights, saying that since it is still uncertain if the jury in the not-yet scheduled trial would even be allowed to consider liability...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS