Insurer Wants Reinsurance Trust Acct. Fight In Arbitration

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Universal Life Insurance Co. is urging a New York federal court to force a Bermuda insurer to arbitrate a dispute that arose after its controlling owner, who was convicted last month of federal bribery charges, allegedly improperly transferred assets away from an underlying trust account.

The Puerto Rico-based insurance company told the court in a Tuesday brief that PB Life and Annuity Co. Ltd. is obligated under their deal to arbitrate the dispute, which centers on allegations that PB Life's controlling owner, Greg Lindberg, unlawfully replaced assets in the trust account with IOUs from his other companies.

