Insurer Wants Reinsurance Trust Acct. Fight In Arbitration

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Universal Life Insurance Co. is urging a New York federal court to force a Bermuda insurer to arbitrate a dispute that arose after its controlling owner, who was convicted last month of federal bribery charges, allegedly improperly transferred assets away from an underlying trust account. The Puerto Rico-based insurance company told the court in a Tuesday brief that PB Life and Annuity Co. Ltd. is obligated under their deal to arbitrate the dispute, which centers on allegations that PB Life's controlling owner, Greg Lindberg, unlawfully replaced assets in the trust account with IOUs from his other companies. Universal Life Insurance and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS