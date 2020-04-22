Don't Arbitrate Claims NFLPA Ruined His Rep, Agent Says

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- An NFL player agent urged a Michigan federal court Tuesday not to send his claims that the NFL players union ruined his reputation and harassed him over federal fraud charges that were eventually dismissed to arbitration under the union's agent rules, arguing that an arbitrator already found his suspension by the union to be improper. Vincent Porter, who has worked for PTA Sports Management and Elevate Sports Management, alleged that the National Football League Players Association cost him at least $2.8 million in lost clients and potential future clients by promoting his improper suspension through social media and by continuing "to punish,...

