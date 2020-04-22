Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chicago Title Plans Appeal Of $950K FDIC Verdict

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Chicago Title Insurance Co. said on Wednesday it intends to appeal a Chicago federal judge's roughly $946,000 award to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. in a real estate flip case without waiting to retry its claim against a third party.

The appeal notice from the insurance company and Chicago Title and Trust Co. doesn't disclose their issues with U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood's judgment on a $945,643 jury verdict for the FDIC's breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, negligence and negligent misrepresentation claims against the insurer. The agency sued Chicago Title in 2012 over its actions as the escrow agent...

