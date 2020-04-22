Cardinals QB Brett Hundley Hit With Domestic Abuse Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has been accused of hitting, choking and otherwise abusing his ex-wife, including an incident in which he allegedly shoved her through an open garage door, according to a civil suit lodged Tuesday in Los Angeles. Hundley, 26, joined the Cardinals last year and re-signed with the team last month. According to an unnamed woman who identified herself in the suit as his ex-wife, the NFL player repeatedly attacked her during arguments both before and during their marriage. In one incident in January 2016, Hundley grabbed his ex-wife, "shook and threw her around the bedroom, threw...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS