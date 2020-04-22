FCC To Tackle Spectrum, Satellite Rules At May Meeting

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is teeing up a smaller-than-usual agenda for its May meeting, announcing it will vote on only four items, including one to free up more licensed broadband spectrum, another to facilitate satellite broadband services and two that will simplify some procedural regulations. According to the FCC's May 13 agenda, released Wednesday, the commission is slated to consider a rule that would let licensed broadband users access more than half of the 900 MHz band previously reserved for radio communications. The band split would allow current users in the manufacturing, transportation and utility industries to decide whether radio communications...

