Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ill. Patient Keeps $30M Award In Kidney Failure Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Following instructions by the Seventh Circuit, an Illinois federal judge on Wednesday refused to reduce a kidney transplant patient's $29.7 million verdict against a federally funded clinic, saying the patient was not partially to blame for his injuries.

U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel held that the patient, Kevin Clanton, played no part in causing his own injuries in a suit accusing Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation of failing to properly treat Clanton's high blood pressure, which led to kidney failure and ultimately required a transplant.

The Seventh Circuit in November had mostly affirmed Judge Rosenstengel's 2017 bench verdict in Clanton's favor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!