Geico Can't Reverse $900K Coverage Ruling, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has affirmed a $900,000 post-trial judgment against Geico won by a pair of policyholders who sought coverage after they were injured by an underinsured motorist, saying Geico’s issues with the trial evidence and claims were invalid. The appeals court on Wednesday upheld the post-trial judgment for Ronnie Kirkpatrick and his wife, Michelle Vensel. After they were hit by an underinsured driver in July 2012, that driver’s insurance paid Kirkpatrick $100,000, but the couple had more damages than that. They went to their own insurer, Geico Casualty Co., to draw on their $900,000 of underinsured-motorist coverage. After they couldn’t...

