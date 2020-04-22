Bid To Redo Kimberly-Clark Gown Suit Gets Cool Reception

Law360, New York (April 22, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit didn't appear keen Wednesday to revive a stock-drop suit accusing Kimberly-Clark Corp. of lying about the quality of a surgical gown line, with one judge saying alleged fibs told by managers didn't seem so "dramatic" that the company must have known a fraud was afoot. Circuit Judges Guido Calabresi, Richard C. Wesley and Richard J. Sullivan took up the appeal at telephonic arguments after New York federal Judge Laura Taylor Swain killed the proposed class action suit against Kimberly-Clark and spinoff gown-maker Avanos Medical Inc. for good in 2019 after initially dismissing it in 2018. Lead plaintiff Ronald...

