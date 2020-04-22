Texas AG Paxton Says Google Probe Progressing

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton gave an update about the ongoing multi-state antitrust investigation into Google in comments made public Wednesday and also called for more regulation of large technology companies that collect vast amounts of user data. Paxton appeared on a podcast about big data published by the American Bar Association’s antitrust law section Wednesday as part of the virtual version of its annual spring meeting. The Texas AG is helping lead a coalition of 50 state-level enforcers that launched an investigation of Google last year over potential antitrust violations. While he could not discuss the specifics of the investigation, Paxton...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS