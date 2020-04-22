Ex-BNY Mellon Exec Wants $15M For 'Transparent' Retaliation

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- A former executive of a Bank of New York Mellon Corp. investment unit was fired based on a "transparent pretext" after he flagged potentially unlawful business activities at the financial services company, according to a $15 million lawsuit filed Wednesday in New York federal court. John "Jack" Yang, a former executive with BNY Mellon unit Alcentra, filed suit in federal court in Manhattan, seeking to force the companies to fork over $15 million in allegedly lost compensation, plus additional penalties, for purportedly firing Yang in response to him raising concerns about a proposed asset management decision. "Although Mr. Yang's termination was purportedly...

