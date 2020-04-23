Dodge Owner Out As Class Rep For Removing Disputed Parts

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has sanctioned a Fiat Chrysler owner in a proposed class action over an alleged defect on his Dodge minivan after he replaced the parts at the center of the dispute, destroying at least one of them in the process. U.S. District Judge Mae D’Agostino disqualified Thomas Hromowyk on Wednesday from serving as class representative for hiring a mechanic to remove the tire pressure gauges on his vehicle and granted FCA US LLC summary judgment on his claim that a valve stem gradually deflated the tires of his Dodge Grand Caravan. “Although plaintiff Hromowyk's actions in replacing...

