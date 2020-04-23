9th Circ. Partly Reverses Asbestos Coverage Ruling

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has partially reversed a $565,000 ruling in a suit over whether the buyer or seller of a sporting goods store’s swimming pool assets should cover asbestos claims from homeowners, finding that the buyer should cover wrongful death and loss of consortium claims from after the sale. In a split decision filed Wednesday, the three-judge panel found that while the district court was correct in finding that Outdoor Sports Gear Inc. is on the hook for claims stemming from before it sold its pool assets to Anthony & Sylvan Pools Corp., their agreement puts the responsibility for claims after...

